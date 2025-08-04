Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,376,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,582.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,507.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,407.88. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total value of $4,303,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,660. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total value of $4,646,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,310. This trade represents a 48.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

