Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in ASML by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $689.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $762.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.28.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.