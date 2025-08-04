Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,686,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $500.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.73. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

