J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 392 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $271.89 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.22 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.56.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

