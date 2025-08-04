Kickstand Ventures LLC. Acquires New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 722 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EME stock opened at $625.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.75 and a 200 day moving average of $456.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $570.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.33.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

