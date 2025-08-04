The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Receives $227.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allstate Trading Down 1.7%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $199.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 12-month low of $168.36 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

