Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,681,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,233,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,468 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $199.71 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $168.36 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

