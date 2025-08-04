J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $1.89 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.49 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

