J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $1.89 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Down 4.0%
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.49 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.35.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DT
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.