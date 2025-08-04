Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $267.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.