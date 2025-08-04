Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 11.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Comerica Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.