Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 3.2%

Marriott International stock opened at $255.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.98.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.11.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

