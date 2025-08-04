Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $274.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.86 and a 200-day moving average of $389.08. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.84 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

