Avalon Trust Co Buys 1,547 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 455.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,450,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,959,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,269,000 after buying an additional 701,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.