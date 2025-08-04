Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ECL opened at $260.80 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.