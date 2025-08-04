Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Trading Down 2.5%

INTC stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

