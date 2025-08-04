Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.