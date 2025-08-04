Best Retail Stocks To Watch Now – August 3rd

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is selling consumer goods and services directly to end buyers, whether through brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, or a combination of both. Investors in retail stocks often analyze metrics like same-store sales, inventory turnover and consumer spending trends to gauge performance. Because their revenues depend heavily on household consumption, these stocks can be particularly sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.63. 88,785,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $976.12 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.75. 122,007,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,811,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,423,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,912,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.60. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Featured Stories