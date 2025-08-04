CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 2.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CocaCola stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

