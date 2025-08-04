ING Groep NV Purchases 225,400 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Roblox were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Roblox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at $29,555,458.32. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $14,674,741.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,251,703 shares of company stock valued at $492,380,210. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $125.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.