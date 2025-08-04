ING Groep NV Buys 300,370 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,707 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,370 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $86.98 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

