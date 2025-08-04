Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,001.60. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $32.68 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

