Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $289.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

