GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $11,733,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flywire by 34.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its position in Flywire by 2.5% in the first quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 445,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 160.2% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 955,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 588,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $10.37 on Monday. Flywire Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 259.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $54,878.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,779.60. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

