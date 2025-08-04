Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,133 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 850.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 599,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,467.82. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

