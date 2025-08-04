Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after buying an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,932,000 after acquiring an additional 316,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after acquiring an additional 585,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,213,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

