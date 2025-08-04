Hurley Capital LLC Sells 315 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hurley Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Hurley Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $289.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average of $261.69. The company has a market cap of $803.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

