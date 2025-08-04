Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,332 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.3%

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $187.68 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.26. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

