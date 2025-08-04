Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $289.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

