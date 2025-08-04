MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $289.21 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $301.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average of $261.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $803.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

