Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.2%

OC opened at $136.43 on Monday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

