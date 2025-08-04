LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,074,000 after buying an additional 2,700,018 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $105,349,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11,737.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 718,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,151,000 after buying an additional 607,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

