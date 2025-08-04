KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,276 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.38% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,978,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 256,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $34.50 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

