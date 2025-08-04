LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 11.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,583.6% during the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 294,947 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.38 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.1282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.