First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock worth $210,839. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.