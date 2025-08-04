Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in South Bow were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,249,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000.

South Bow Price Performance

NYSE SOBO opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. South Bow Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOBO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

