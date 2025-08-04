Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after acquiring an additional 86,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,495,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,438,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after buying an additional 611,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,371,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,129,000 after buying an additional 186,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gentex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. UBS Group increased their target price on Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

