Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.39.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $189.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

