Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after purchasing an additional 411,485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,069,000 after buying an additional 322,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 471,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Trading Down 4.6%

CNX Resources stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.