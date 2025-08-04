Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $189.13 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.82. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.