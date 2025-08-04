Element Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.3% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,808.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,617,000 after buying an additional 1,145,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after buying an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.