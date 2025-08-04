IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,243,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $300.44 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.47 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

