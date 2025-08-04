Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

