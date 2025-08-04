Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,938 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 21,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,554,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $206,596,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 305,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.84 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

