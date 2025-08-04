Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Holdings Raised by Kinney Asset Management LLC

Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up about 53.5% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kinney Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $40,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,045,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Alight by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Alight by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 17,704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,705 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in Alight by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 5,774,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alight by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,296,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,267.50. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

