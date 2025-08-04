J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 7,328 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $181,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of KMB opened at $130.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.