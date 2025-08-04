Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,737,000 after buying an additional 318,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TTE opened at $59.14 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

