Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 26,406 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 541.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $97.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $151.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

