J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 3,187 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Jabil by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Jabil by 38.7% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,847 shares of company stock worth $63,849,847. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $218.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.