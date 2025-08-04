Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,409 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,869,000 after purchasing an additional 290,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,113,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 564,383 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

