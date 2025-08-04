Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $97.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

